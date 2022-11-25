Bray Wyatt News Headed into Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt‘s new feud with the recently-rebranded LA Knight is set to continue tonight on SmackDown.

The primary focus of the show will be the final build to Survivor Series, including an ‘Advantage Match’ on the men’s side, and Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim revealing the final member of their team for the women’s WarGames match. However, WWE has several other ongoing storylines that are worth tuning in for.

LA Knight

Wyatt has been trying to keep himself on an honest path since returning to the company, but he’s had a difficult time keeping his violent tendencies at bay. He slipped up by recently attacking LA Knight, and attempted to apologize for his actions last week. Knight wasn’t having it. After interrupting a Wyatt’s in-ring promo, he slapped Wyatt in the face, twice.

Later in the show, Knight was found badly beaten backstage. Maybe the attack was carried out by Waytt, maybe someone else was responsible.

Headed into tonight’s SmackDown, Fightful Select reports that plans call for Knight to sell his injuries “pretty heavily” on the show.

It would be (very) short notice to add Wyatt vs. Knight to the Survivor Series card less than 24 hours before the event. One thing we o know: this storyline still has a ways to go as we head into the final weeks of 2022.

Wyatt Masks

Finally, Fightful also notes that several Bray Wyatt masks are being brought to SmackDown.

Check back later tonight for our WWE SmackDown results and takeaways feature.