WWE SmackDown Preview (Nov. 25): WarGames is Coming

We’re just a day away from WWE Survivor Series, but there’s still one more stop on the road to the final premium live event of 2022. WWE SmackDown takes place live from Providence, Rhode Island at the Amica Mutual Pavilion and it’s sure to be an eventful show.

There are several items advertised for SmackDown, but the most consequential match will determine which team gets the numbers advantage the men’s WarGames match. This Saturday night, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and the Brawling Brutes go to war with The Bloodline.

Tonight on SmackDown, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match to determine which team will gets the first entry into WarGames, which provides a 1-man advantage for a good portion of the match.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be on SmackDown, along with Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim, to reveal the final member of their WarGames team. The SmackDown World Cup Tournament also continues with two semi-final matches.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for the Men’s War Games numbers advantage

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will announce the final member of her team for Women’s War Games

World Cup Semi-finals: Butch vs. Santos Escobar

World Cup Semi-finals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez

WWE and the arena website are also advertising the following Superstars for SmackDown: Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan, The New Day, Ricochet, Hit Row, Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.