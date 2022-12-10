Bray Wyatt Thanks “Random Citizen” Who Saved Uncle Barry Windham’s Life

Bray Wyatt may be a mysterious, enigmatic figure on WWE TV, but the former Universal Champion recently broke character to speak about his uncle.

Earlier this month, Barry Windham suffered a heart attack when traveling through the Atlanta airport and was later transported to an intensive care unit.

This week, it was reported by Mika Rotunda, Windham’s niece and sister of Bray, that the wrestling legend has been stabilized and out of the ICU.

Wyatt’s Message

Taking to Instagram, Wyatt spoke about his uncle, who is the namesake for his real name Windham Rotunda.

In the video, Wyatt thanked a “random citizen” who delivered CPR to Windham before EMTs were able to get to him.

“I want to thank one specific man, Michael Todd Lalic, who was there, a random citizen, and he gave him CPR in there throughout that entire time before everyone else and the EMTs can get to him, and he stayed with him, and he’s the reason that we have Barry still, he’s alive, he’s with us. “ Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt added that his uncle has given his life to professional wrestling, and spoke about his sister’s GoFundMe page to help cover medical bills.

“My sister set up a GoFundMe in his name and not obligated to share, no one is obligated to share anything. But if you could, that would be incredibly helpful. “ Bray Wyatt.

Be Good

Concluding his video, Wyatt spoke about the importance of being good to others, as you don’t know when it’ll be the last time you see them.

“Be good to the ones you love. Always remind them about that how much they mean to you because nothing is forever.” Bray Wyatt.

The GoFundMe has raised over $38,000 of its $200,000 goal, and can be found here.