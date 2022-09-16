Bray Wyatt & WWE Have Had Talks About a Potential Return

Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) remains one of the top names on pro wrestling’s free agent market. Wrestling fans have wondered about his return since his shocking release from the company in July 2021.

WWE has brought back several former Superstars over the past several months. Ever since Triple H took over as head of talent relations and creative, we’ve seen the company re-sign performers including Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Karrion Kross and Hit Row.

Wyatt is a former World Champion, so it should come as no surprise that WWE has had talks with the Eater of Worlds about coming back into the fold. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, those talks stalled out, but the door is still open for the two sides to work together again.

“Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were talks in that direction. At one point, the talks stalled, but it was said it was not a dead issue. Talks with him outside WWE had also stalled in the past, as his asking price was well above what other companies were willing to pay.” – Wrestling Observer Newsletter ( dated 9.19.22)

Bray Wyatt was one of the top earners during his time with WWE. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns make more money than anybody, but Wyatt was one of the highest paid full-time acts.

Since leaving WWE, he’s had talks with a few other wrestling promotions. Ultimately, we’ve heard he’s got a very high asking price that has prevented people like Tony Khan pulling the trigger on acquiring his services.

Wyatt has hinted on social media that his love for pro wrestling is alive and well. It’s probably only a matter of time before he’s back inside the squared circle.