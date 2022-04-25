More On Bret Hart’s Contractual Status

When AEW first announced the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, it seemed inevitable that Bret Hart would be a part of it in some form.

However, it was recently revealed that the former WCW star has actually signed a new WWE contract, that will bar him from making an appearance for Tony Khan‘s promotion anytime soon.

Dave Meltzer provided some more updates on the wrestling veteran during the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

He reiterated that Bret has a legends deal and a merchandise deal with WWE. While not confirmed, people within AEW believe that they cannot use Hart because of this.

Meltzer also revealed that he actually talked to Bret Hart a couple of weeks ago. He asked the legend about possibly making an appearance during the finals of the tournament. Hart claimed that AEW officials have not contacted him for the same.

The Owen Hart Cup Tournament was originally announced back in September 2021. The single-elimination tournament officially began in April this year.

There are two tournaments for both male and female competitors that are ongoing. The finals of both of these competitions will take place at the upcoming Double Or Nothing PPV on May 29.