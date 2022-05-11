Bret Hart Mad At Goldberg for Earning Millions After His Career-Ending Concussion

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has said that Goldberg‘s success makes him “kind of mad” given the career-ending concussion the former Universal Champion gave him.

At Starrcade 1999, Hart (then the WCW World Champion) received a stiff thrust kick to the head, resulting in a concussion.

Compiled with several other injuries from his career, Hart would be forced to retire from in-ring competition and has only wrestled a handful of times since.

While speaking to Lucha Libre Online, Bret admitted that he has still not forgiven Goldberg, who has wrestled on a part-time basis for WWE in recent years (h/t Bodyslam).

“It’s always been a bit of a sore spot; it always makes me kind of mad that some guy is flying all the way over to Saudi Arabia and making 3 million dollars in a match and the same guy is the guy that kicked me in the head and never thought about me or what he cost me and my family and what he did to me.”

“The Hitman” has claimed in previous interviews that Goldberg “hurt everybody he worked with.”

Bret and Goldberg After ‘The Kick’

While Bret has technically wrestled in the years since Starrcade 1999, measures were taken to avoid him getting injured.

In 2010, Bret won the WWE United States Championship from The Miz in a match where The Hart Dynasty did most of the work.

At that year’s Summerslam, Bret would team with John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho, Edge, R-Truth, and John Morrison to defeat The Nexus, but was eliminated after being disqualified for using a steel chair.

As for Goldberg, he would continue to wrestle for WCW and signed with WWE in 2003 where he worked for a year.

In 2016, Goldberg returned to WWE and has competed sporadically since, becoming a two-time WWE Universal Champion.