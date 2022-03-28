Bret Hart Names the Greatest Match of His Career

Bret Hart is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and some even think of him as the GOAT. With so many memorable matches from battling Owen Hart to Shawn Michaels, Hart has shared what he thinks is the greatest match of his legendary career and that’s the submission match he had with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 in 1997.

Hart went over in the match after locking in the sharpshooter and Austin passing out because of the “pain and blood loss.” It was a double turn as Austin went on to be a babyface and Hart turned heel.

“The match with Steve, that’s the greatest song I ever sang,” Hart said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “When I watch it back, I wouldn’t change a thing. I still love seeing that spot where I’m punching the daylights out of Steve in the corner and he kicks me in the groin. It was a beautiful, violent piece of art. Working with Steve was easy, it was fun, and it was memorable.

“We put a lot of heart into that match. It captures every element you see in a back-and-forth UFC fight. I always love the Iron Man match [against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XII, too. Pound-for-pound workload, was the hardest match of my career, but I love the psychology of my match with Steve. I think of the expression, ‘No animals were harmed in the making of the movie.’ There were some hard falls and good shots with Steve, a fight between two warriors.”

Austin will make his return to WWE when he confronts Kevin Owens on the KO Show this Saturday night at WrestleMania 38 in AT&T Stadium. Hart added in this interview that he will be cheering on the fellow WWE Hall Of Famer when he steps into the ring.