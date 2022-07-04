Bret Hart Returning to Calgary for Upcoming Wrestling Event

When it comes to Canadian wrestlers, few are more beloved or more accomplished than Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart.

Hart’s legendary career in the ring saw him capture both the WWF and WCW World Championships, as well as several other titles as both a singles and tag-team wrestler.

“The Hitman” also has two WWE Hall of Fame inductions to his name (2006 as a singles Superstar, 2019 for his work in The Hart Foundation) but now the “Excellence of Execution” is heading back to Calgary.

The Event

According to the Daily Hive, Calgary will host a “Ring a Ding Dong Dandy” of a wrestling show.

On July 9, the Romero Distillery will host ‘Romero Rumble,’ which will feature an appearance by Hart.

Bret, who turned 65 years old last Saturday, will be doing a meet and greet with fans for the event, which takes place 25 years after the iconic WWF In Your House: Canadian Stampede Pay Per View.

A Family Affair

Bret will be the biggest name to appear at Romero Rumble, but he’s not the only Hart in town.

The card will also see Davey Boy Smith Jr. the son of Bret’s brother-in-law in action, as the former WWE Superstar takes on Raj Singh.

Raj is the son of Gama Singh, who spent 16 years in Stampede Wrestling, the promotion Bret’s father Stu owned.

Brian Pillman Jr. the son of “The Loose Cannon” Brian Pillman, a teammate of Bret in the Hart Foundation, will face local talent Mo Jabari.