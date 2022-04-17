Bret Hart To Manage FTR At Upcoming Event

FTR has been having an incredible year so far with amazing matches. It appears that things are only going to get better for the AEW stars with the involvement of Bret Hart.

The two have been teasing Hart becoming their manager in recent weeks. Big Time Wrestling then made the following announcement on Saturday:

“FTR will FINALLY get their chance to be managed by Bret Hart when they take on the team of Brian Pillman Jr & Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson! It happens on Friday June 10th in Webster, Ma! Tickets on sale now!”

Cash Wheeler reacted to this announcement on Twitter. He joked that someone should go check on his partner Dax Harwood.

Oh yeah, this is real. Talk about a year.



Someone go check on Dax. https://t.co/JcYHHUYS8y — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) April 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Dax Harwood dubs this match “Hart Foundation vs. The Horsemen” and says having Bret Hart in FTR’s corner will make this one of the most special nights of his life.

“My mentor, Arn Anderson, leads the Sons of the Horsemen against me, my best friend, & my hero, Bret “The Hitman” Hart. 2022 is wild.”

The Hart Foundation vs The Horsemen



Aside from my daughter’s birth & my wedding, this might be the most special night of my life. My mentor, Arn Anderson, leads the Sons Of The Horsemen against me, my best friend, & my hero, Bret “The Hitman” Hart.



2022 is wild https://t.co/0ax4PIF8uy — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 17, 2022

FTR In 2022

FTR has been having a dream year so far. They have gotten the chance to compete against teams such as The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and more in the last few months.

The duo also won the ROH world tag team championships for the first time in their career earlier this month. They defeated The Briscoes at Supercard Of Honor.

There is no word yet on if this pairing between Hart and the ROH champions will be a one-off or if we are going to see more of it in the coming times.