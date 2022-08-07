Britt Baker has Big Plans for the Future of AEW

Since AEW launched in 2019, the company has been a hit with fans of professional wrestling.

Fans have appreciated that the promotion provides an alternative to WWE, with several top former Superstars starting over in the All-Elite company.

AEW is also host to homegrown talent, who regularly prove they are able to hang with their former WWE counterparts.

Big Plans

AEW has undoubtedly become a success in professional wrestling, but the promotion is still seen as second to WWE.

Not only has WWE been around for longer, but the Stephanie McMahon/Nick Khan company continues to have a more recognizable brand, both within the United States and internationally.

Appearing on the Absolute Geek Podcast, Britt Baker explained how she plans on AEW growing to the point that it is as mainstream as WWE (via Sportskeeda.)

“For most people in the world, WWE is the number one wrestling promotion. You can pick out anybody on the street, they know what WWE is. Not everybody knows what AEW is yet, and I wanna get to a point where it is super mainstream and we do more entertainment and mainstream crossovers so that they can see one of our stars and they go, ‘Oh, that person’s a wrestler from AEW,’ not just, ‘who is that person?”

AEW has already had several partnerships, including with the American Heart Association and Diamond Select Toys.