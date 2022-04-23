Britt Baker Applies For “D.M.D.” Trademark

AEW star Dr. Britt Baker has filed a trademark application on the phrase “D.M.D.” to be used in pro wrestling.

D.M.D. stands for Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry. If you hadn’t heard, Baker is a dentist. Her office is located at Woodland Lakes Dental in Orlando, Florida.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office database, Michael E. Dockins applied for the trademark on April 19th.

The ‘usage description’ of the trademark is for, “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

Baker is a former AEW Women’s World Champion. She lost the title to Thunder Rosa last month in a steel cage match on Dynamite.

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Baker qualified for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament by defeating Danielle Kamela. Later in the show, she stated her intention to win the tournament. The finals take place at Double or Nothing over Memorial Day weekend (late May).

In related news, Britt Baker turns 31 years old today, April 23rd.