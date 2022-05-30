Britt Baker Wins AEW Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker battled it out in the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The match saw Baker dominate the majority of it. Baker with the stomp for 2. Ruby eventually fought her way back. Ruby with a head kick then went for the sharpshooter, but Baker got to the bottom rope. The finish saw Baker reverse a roll up with one of her own. Post-match, Martha Hart came out for a speech.

There were several qualifying matches to earn your way into the bracket including Toni Storm defeat The Bunny, Jamie Hayter beat Skye Blue, Hikaru Shida over Julia Hart, Red Velvet beat Willow Nightingale, Ruby Soho defeat Robyn Renegade, Dr. Britt Baker DMD defeated Danielle Kamela, and Riho over Yuka Sakzaki.

The opening round matches featured Toni Storm defeating Jamie Hayter on May 11, Ruby Soho defeating Riho on May 13, Dr. Britt Baker DMD beating Maki Itoh on May 18, and Kris Statlander defeating Red Velvet on May 20.

The semi-final matches saw Britt Baker defeated Toni Storm on May 25 and Ruby Soho vs Kris Statlander on May 27

