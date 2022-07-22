Which of WWE’s Four Horsewomen Does Britt Baker Want to Face Most?

Bitt Baker joined AEW in 2019 and has been one of the promotion’s most successful wrestlers.

At Double or Nothing 2021, Baker won the AEW Women’s World Championship, and held the title until March 16, this year, when she lost to Thunder Rosa.

During her time with AEW, Baker has faced some of the promotion’s biggest names including Hikaru Shida, Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander.

Baker and the Four Horsewomen

Britt Baker has spent years working for AEW, which means she has missed out on facing the women competing as WWE Superstars.

Arguably the four biggest names in WWE women’s division are the ‘Four Horsewomen’ the name given to Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley.

Speaking on the “Not Just Football” podcast with Cam Heyward, the former AEW Women’s Champion discussed watching the quartet when training as a wrestler, and which Superstar she wants to face most (via eWrestlingNews.)

“When I first started training, I studied every single night the Four Horsewomen, who are Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch, and I always said any one of them would be a dream match for me. I always switched which one and why. Maybe right now I’ll say Bayley just because she had a really bad injury right now that she’s coming back from, and if it’s anything like me… I turned a new page, it was a new Britt Baker when I came back from my injury. I had a new energy, new everything. And if that’s what’s about to come out for her.”

“I’ll say Bayley just because she had a really bad injury right now that she’s coming back from.” Britt Baker chooses Bayley as her dream opponent from WWE’s Four Horsewomen.

Bayley has been out with an injury since July 2021, having suffered a torn ACL during training ahead of the return of live fans.

“The Role Model” has been teasing a return in recent months.