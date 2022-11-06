Canceled Event Forces WWE to Change Plans for Top Feud

WWE has been force to rethink its plans for one of the company’s top ongoing storylines.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been feuding on television for almost a year. The rivalry has been underway for far longer than that, as Lashley has been calling out The Beast Incarnate since 2017.

The two heavyweights have now wrestled twice in a WWE ring. Lashley defeated Lesnar for the WWE Champion at January’s Royal Rumble. Lesnar scored a victory over Lashley at Crown Jewel. It was a heated contest that could have gone either way.

Plans for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

With each man holding a win over the other, fans are wondering when we’ll see the rubber match. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE planned for the 3rd fight to go down at the WWE Day 1 premium live event originally scheduled for January 1st from Atlanta, GA.

That show has since been canceled. WWE will host a non-televised live event from Atlanta during Christmas week, but the next Day 1 event won’t be happening any time soon.

It remains to be seen if/when WWE will pull the trigger on a third match between Lesnar and Lashley. The split results of first two matches raises the stakes next time around.

WWE’s next premium live event will be the 2023 Royal Rumble on January 28th. This could be an ideal setting for Lesnar vs. Lashley 3. However, Royal Rumble begins the official Road to WrestleMania. We’ll see if WWE is still interested in telling the final chapter of the Lesnar vs. Lashley feud, or if Lesnar transitions to a higher-profile WrestleMania program early next year.