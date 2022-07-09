Brock Lesnar’s Return Date Before SummerSlam Set

Brock Lesnar will be making at least one more appearance before SummerSlam.

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns put his gold on the line against Riddle in the main event of the June 17 episode of SmackDown. After some thrilling action, Reigns caught Riddle midair with a Spear for the three-count.

After the match, Reigns said there was no one left and that he was going back home. Lesnar’s music hit and he ended up taking out The Bloodline.

The match was set for SummerSlam shortly after and it’ll be Last Man Standing.

Brock Lesnar Set For Raw

(via WWE)

During the recent edition of SmackDown, WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be making an appearance on the July 11 episode of Monday Night Raw.

This will be Lesnar’s first sighting on WWE TV since delivering an F5 to Reigns last month. Roman recently appeared on SmackDown and received a pep talk from his Special Counsel Paul Heyman.

WWE is billing the Last Man Standing match as Brock’s last chance to take WWE’s biggest prize from Roman.

Heyman recently put over the stipulation, saying Reigns will have to turn in the greatest performance of his career to keep Lesnar down for the 10-count.

WWE SummerSlam will take place on July 30 inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.