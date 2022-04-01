Brock Lesnar’s Post-WrestleMania WWE PPV Schedule

WrestleMania is usually the PPV where big WWE storylines conclude. For someone like Brock Lesnar, it signals the start of another hiatus until he is needed to pump the ratings again.

Though it appears that things are going to be different this year. We’re going to see a lot more of The Beast Incarnate than we are used to after the Show Of Shows.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently provided some update on Lesnar. He revealed Brock’s post Mania PPV schedule.

The WWE champion is expected to work at least two of the next three PPV events post-WrestleMania 38, according to the wrestling journalist.

This includes the WrestleMania: Backlash event scheduled for May 8 from Providence, RI, and the Money In The Bank PPV on July 2 from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Brock Lesnar is currently scheduled to face the Universal champion Roman Reigns. This winner takes all match will main event WrestleMania Sunday.

The former UFC champion’s PPV appearances would make a lot more sense if he comes out of Sunday’s event as the dual champion. Though whether or not it actually happens will only be revealed later this week.