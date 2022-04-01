Friday, April 1, 2022
Photo: Undertaker Statue Unveiled at WrestleMania Axxess Superstore

By Ryan Droste
The Undertaker
WWE will honor the career of The Undertaker this weekend at the Hall of Fame ceremony as part of WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Undertaker headlines a smaller than typical class that also includes Vader and Queen Sharmell.

At the WWE Superstore that is part of the Axxess fan convention, WWE unveiled an Undertaker statue on Thursday. You can check out a photo below.

The Undertaker wrestled his final match two years ago at WrestleMania 36, a theatrical style bout with AJ Styles. Undertaker revealed during his Last Ride documentary series that later aired that his match with Styles would be his final encounter and that he was satisfied with that.

Here are the cards for both nights of WrestleMania 38 this weekend as things stand right now:

Night One

  • WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
    Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
  • The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
  • WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
    The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
  • WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
    Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
  • Seth Rollins vs. An Opponent of Vince McMahon’s Choosing
  • KO Show Featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin

Night Two

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
    Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
  • Anything Goes Match
    Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
  • Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
  • WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match
    RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
  • Edge vs. AJ Styles
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
  • WWE Championship vs. WWE Universal Championship – Winner Take All
    Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Ryan Droste
Ryan Droste has been covering the wrestling industry for over 20 years, with bylines at Sports Illustrated, CBS Interactive, ComicBook, Pro Wrestling Torch, The Wrestling Observer, Sportskeeda, and many others. He also hosts the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for Blue Wire.
