Photo: Undertaker Statue Unveiled at WrestleMania Axxess Superstore

WWE will honor the career of The Undertaker this weekend at the Hall of Fame ceremony as part of WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Undertaker headlines a smaller than typical class that also includes Vader and Queen Sharmell.

At the WWE Superstore that is part of the Axxess fan convention, WWE unveiled an Undertaker statue on Thursday. You can check out a photo below.

The Undertaker wrestled his final match two years ago at WrestleMania 36, a theatrical style bout with AJ Styles. Undertaker revealed during his Last Ride documentary series that later aired that his match with Styles would be his final encounter and that he was satisfied with that.

Here are the cards for both nights of WrestleMania 38 this weekend as things stand right now:

Night One

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Seth Rollins vs. An Opponent of Vince McMahon's Choosing

KO Show Featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin

Night Two

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

WWE Championship vs. WWE Universal Championship – Winner Take All

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

