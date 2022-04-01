Photo: Undertaker Statue Unveiled at WrestleMania Axxess Superstore

WWE will honor the career of The Undertaker this weekend at the Hall of Fame ceremony as part of WrestleMania 38 weekend.
Undertaker headlines a smaller than typical class that also includes Vader and Queen Sharmell.
At the WWE Superstore that is part of the Axxess fan convention, WWE unveiled an Undertaker statue on Thursday. You can check out a photo below.
The Undertaker wrestled his final match two years ago at WrestleMania 36, a theatrical style bout with AJ Styles. Undertaker revealed during his Last Ride documentary series that later aired that his match with Styles would be his final encounter and that he was satisfied with that.
Here are the cards for both nights of WrestleMania 38 this weekend as things stand right now:
Night One
- WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
- The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- Seth Rollins vs. An Opponent of Vince McMahon’s Choosing
- KO Show Featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin
Night Two
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
- Anything Goes Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
- WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match
RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
- WWE Championship vs. WWE Universal Championship – Winner Take All
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)
