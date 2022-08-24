Tyrus (Brodus Clay) Reveals Hilarious Advice From The Undertaker

WWE under Vince McMahon had the habit of coming up with the most atrocious gimmicks for the most unlikely of performers. One such gimmick was when Brodus Clay was repackaged as a fun-loving dancing character dubbed as The Funkasaurus. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had the most hilarious response to it.

The former WWE star who now goes by the name Tyrus recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho. Speaking about his Funkasaurus character, Clay revealed how the dead man reacted to it before his debut:

“Taker never liked it. Taker’s advice to me was, he came up to me. He was like ‘Fall’. [I’m like] ‘What?’ He’s like ‘When you go out there, you debut tonight, fall. You fall on the stage; they’ll scrap the whole thing and you can get back [to being a monster].’ I just loved that. When I said ‘Would you fall?’, he said ‘No'” – Brodus Clay

Brodus Clay was originally introduced as a monstrous bodyguard for Alberto Del Rio on Raw in early 2011. This stint lasted for a few months before Clay took time off from WWE programming for a movie. When he returned, Vince McMahon decided to repackage him. Needless to say, the new character never caught on, and he was released from the company in June 2014.

The former WWE star has since made a name for himself in the independent circuit as Tyrus and he is the current NWA TV Champion. He will be looking to add the NWA world title to his collection as well when he takes on Trevor Murdoch at NWA 74.

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription