‘People Are Fickle’: Shane Thorne Weighs In On If WWE Can Revert To Old Programming

Triple H has made a number of changes to WWE programming since coming to power. These alterations have generally been received positively by the fans. However, former WWE star Shane Thorne is not sure that they will stick to this formula.

The former Retribution member recently had an interview with Fightful. He talked about things such as his main roster run and more.

During the interview, Shane Thorne was asked if WWE can abandon the recent changes and revert back to how the programming was before Triple H took over. The former NXT star explained that people can get sick of the current formula in the future as well. This can potentially lead to further change:

“It’s a burnout process. You know what I mean? Like, it depends how long they can keep it up for. Because then who says in a year or two that this, we don’t get sick of this formula. [People can be like] ‘It’s too much change, I can’t keep up with it.’ People are fickle as they say.” said Shane Thorne, “It’s good though. I hear good things, I don’t watch it. I see things on the internet and it looks good. There is good buzz. People getting jobs back is good.”

Shane was part of the WWE roster from 2016 to 2020. He teamed up with Nick Miller and together they were known as TM-61. The two made some appearances on Raw in 2020 but were later sent back to NXT and disbanded. Thorne was then put in the Retribution faction and renamed to Slapjack. He was released from his contract in November last year.

You can check out his full interview below:

