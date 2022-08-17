Hangman Page Reveals The Hardest Matches He Has Wrestled

Hangman Page has wrestled in many competitive matches over the course of his career. The two hardest matches for him are a death match where he suffered a gruesome injury…and wrestling Bryan Danielson.

The former AEW world champion recently held a Q&A session at GalaxyCon Raleigh 2022. During the talk, Page was asked which are the hardest matches he has had to wrestle. He first recalled his Texas Death Match against Lance Archer:

“Probably the hardest match I would say two. One of them would be wrestling Lance Archer in a Texas Death match. I got my eyebrow cut. I didn’t know there were like vessels and veins in your eyebrow a lot. So I bled so much.” remembered Hangman Page, “There’s blood in my eyes and I couldn’t see.

I couldn’t breathe because it was just like going up my nose and stuff like that. I couldn’t see anything, I got thrown onto the steel steps and my left arm crashed into the edge of it. I lost feeling in my left arm for a while. It was a terrible combination. So that was a really hard match.”

‘I’m Just Huffing and Puffing’: Hangman Page

The second match was Hangman Page’s very first AEW world title defense against Bryan Danielson. The two wrestled for an hour in a match that ended in a draw. Per Page, Bryan was enjoying this bout while he was looking for an opportunity to throw up:

“Secondly, I’d probably say wrestling Bryan Danielson for an hour. An hour is so long to do anything, especially wrestle someone like Bryan. He’s just doing jumping jacks and having a good ol’ time lefts and right in the ring and I’m just huffing and puffing and trying to throw up. So those are probably my two hardest matches.”

You can check out the session featuring the AEW star below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription