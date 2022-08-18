Wrestling Veteran Has Received Backstage Promotion In AEW

Veteran wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone has received a big promotion in AEW. In addition to his broadcast duties, he is now working in a talent relations role as well.

The AEW commentator opened up about this on the most recent episode of AEW Unrestricted. He revealed Tony Khan has promoted a number of people recently:

“I’m very honored to have been promoted by Tony Khan. It’s a crew of us that have been promoted. It’s QT Marshall, Sonjay Dutt, Pat Buck, and myself. [We all] have been promoted within the confines of what’s going on.”

Tony Schiavone’s New Job Title

Tony Schiavone also confirmed his new job title and explained his role behind the scenes. Schiavone noted that when he is not helping Khan with something, he makes sure that all the talents are happy:

“My job is now Senior Producer, Special Advisor & Talent Relations. I love that special advisor role. I do a lot of running during the day, trying to talk to talent. Then what I’ll do is when I don’t have a specific thing to do, like run go get this person because Tony wants to talk to them and we need to hammer out some things and bring him back into Tony’s office.

Basically, what I do [is I] walk around during the day and ask people how they’re doing and ask them if they’re happy. If there’s anything we can do to make it better. That’s very very important, I think we are really making good strides. I really do.”

