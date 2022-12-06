Brody King: House of Black is “Delivering a Product That Nobody Has”

House of Black made their long-awaited return to AEW on Thanksgiving Eve. They took out Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, and The Factory. On the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Brody King delves into his band, working in Hollywood, and wrestling for AEW.

King didn’t want to be off television when Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews were away from AEW. “I didn’t want to do it. I didn’t want to take a break because I feel like I had a lot of momentum at the time. Not just that, I just felt like I was really getting in my groove in AEW and like showing who Brody King, the professional wrestler was.”

“I got to wrestle Darby twice. I got to wrestle Jon and I feel like those three matches really put me on the map where people were just like ‘oh, he’s just Malakai’s side kick’ to ‘oh, shit. He’s like a threat.’ And those were the moments I was waiting for. It was never me questioning if I could do it, it was like when I can do it.”

“And I feel like it all came at the right time and I was worried about it taking the momentum away. We made this return and it was awesome and the whole crowd was standing on their feet. And I feel like it was almost like we didn’t miss a step. I feel like that’s really rare in wrestling because fans are so — I don’t want to say fickle — but they forget about you quickly. For them to give us that reception was awesome.”

The return of House of Black

(AEW)

When asked about the faction, King declared its “us versus everyone. Kind of how we live our lives outside in the world. Like me and Malakai both come from hardcore music. He kind of dips more into black metal and stuff like that. Whereas I stay kind of in my lane, more hardcore punk, like death metal adjacent. (…) We have the same thought process when it comes to the world. Then, like how we conduct ourselves. We’re very much on the same page when it comes to that. So it makes it easy when we’re coming up with concepts of how we want to look, how we want to present ourselves.”

“I feel like when it comes to AEW, we are delivering a product that they don’t have. And I feel like in wrestling, we’re delivering a product that nobody has. There’s people that have the ‘spooky’ gimmick or whatever you want to call it. But it’s like, this is authentic to us. This isn’t us putting on a costume and pretending to like the music that we like. We have deep knowledge on all things that we’re doing, you know? Malakai reads all these weird, old books on witchcraft and black magic and stuff. I’m constantly reading comic books and playing Magic: The Gathering and listening to alternative music, so it’s like we never want to present something we’re not actually involved in.”

Brody King Talks About Adding Julia Hart

Photo Credit: Scott Lesh

King says they are not currently looking to expand House of Black. “I’d say right now, we are very much kind of a hive mind. We all kind of want the same thing and know the trajectory that we want to go in. Bringing in Julia was interesting because obviously on the outside –19 year-old cheerleader makes no sense to be with us — but then she joins the group and it’s like she fits in perfectly.”

“Even when it came down to making her music, my best friend, Colin — he plays drums and writes all the music in God’s Hate — him and his brothers have like, a million bands, but they’re known and very respected in the hardcore scene. Their band, Dead Body, actually wrote the new House of Black theme, he wrote Julia Hart’s theme, he wrote the theme that Evil Danhausen came out to. He’s like a massive wrestling fan too. He didn’t make it to be a wrestler, but to have his influence in wrestling now is really cool for him.”

Hart had input on what she wanted her music to sound like. She told them she likes Nine Inch Nails and Marilyn Manson. When she told them that, King said “it was like, there’s more here than we think. Before All Out me and my wife took her to the mall to find something for her entrance gear. We’ve become like her wrestling parents. She found this black dress and then just picked up the hat and we’re like, ‘yeah, that’s it.’ Now people are calling her ‘Tiny ‘Taker’ and she has like this Stevie Nicks vibe. She was like this bubbly, sweet teenager and now’s she’s like the most Resting Bitch Face on Earth.”

House of Black Will Be Trios Champions

King believe it’s a matter of time before they have the Trios Titles. “We’re waiting for our time. It’s wrapped up in this best-of-seven series, but I feel like with time, you will see House of Black go after those titles and take those titles at some point.”

He also believes that he and Allin are destined to keep wrestling each other since they’ve been opponents in Evolve and PWG. His dream opponent is Samoa Joe. “Not to sound like a fanboy, but he’s probably my favorite wrestler of all time. (…) I think he is the perfect wrestler and I would love to test myself against him.” Outside of AEW wrestlers, he’d love to wrestle Shingo Takagi and Kazuchika Okada.