AEW stars make their return on Dynamite

After Orange Cassidy successfully defended the All-Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager, the lights went out. Instead of being Very Evil Danhausen, the lights came up to reveal Julia Hart surrounded by smoke and red lights.

The camera cut back to the ring to show House of Black take out Best Friends, Rocky Romero, and Cassidy. The Factory was happy to see this until they got attacked too. Security attempted to stop them to no avail. Malakai Black told the members of the House of Black to please rise.

House of Black Members Took Time Off

Back in September, Malakai Black took time away from AEW. Due to a reported non-compete clause, fans speculated he was trying to go back to WWE. Black broke his silence to say he wasn’t leaving and just taking time off.

Shortly after, Buddy Matthews also stepped away from AEW to “recalibrate”. Brody King and Julia Hart confirmed that they were still in AEW, but weren’t used as much. During Full Gear, a vignette was shown of House of Black hinting at their return.