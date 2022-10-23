Bron Breakker Retains WWE NXT Title at Halloween Havoc

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker made his latest title defense in a triple threat match that served as the main event of this year’s Halloween Havoc event from Orlando, Florida. Breakker defended it against JD McDonagh and former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov.

The match featured numerous memorable spots including when Dragunov hit coast to coast on McDonagh and Breakker. Breakker hit a Frankensteiner to McDonagh, who then was caught by Dragunov for a powerbomb.

Dragunov hit a powerbomb to Breakker for 2. McDonagh with a 450 splash to Dragunov for a near fall. Dragunov with his finisher to Breakker, but McDonagh broke it up. Breakker with a spear to Dragunov for the win.

How We Got Here

The September 27th edition of NXT opened with Dragunov and McDonagh laying claim to being the next contender for the NXT Championship. Breakker came out to address them.

McDonagh suggested that Breakker and Dragunov face each other, with the winner facing him, but Bron didn’t like it so he came up with a triple threat match at Halloween Havoc, which was eventually confirmed.

This was after Dragunov made his return the previous week by confronting McDonagh after he won a number one contendership match, defeating Tyler Bate. Dragunov said he never lost the NXT UK Championship as he had to vacate it earlier in the summer due to injury and that’s why he wanted a title bout.