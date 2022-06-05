Bron Breakker Retains WWE NXT Title At In Your House

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker made his latest title defense against Joe Gacy in the main event of the In Your House event in Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center on Peacock.

The match had the stipulation that if Bron got DQ’d then he would’ve lost the title. The bout saw Gacy beat him down in the early going with holds and chops. Bron hit an outside dive. Gacy did the old Eddie Guerrero chair spot but a second referee stopped the main one from DQing Bron. Gacy was speared off the apron through the announce table. A near fall came when Bron tossed the chair away and Gacy hit a low blow. The finish saw Bron hit a spear then his finisher.

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1533272706111750144%20

Their first match came on the Spring Breakin’ edition of NXT 2.0 last month where Breakker went over. On the May 17th edition of NXT 2.0, Breakker responded to Gacy’s invitation to join his movement and declined. However, he did accept Gacy’s challenge to a title match at In Your House. Gacy then added the stipulation.

Breakker won the NXT Title for a second time on the April 4th edition of Raw when he beat Dolph Ziggler. Breakker previously won the NXT Title from Ciampa at New Year’s Evil in January from Ciampa.