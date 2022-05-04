Bron Breakker Retains WWE NXT Title At Spring Breakin’

Bron Breakker made his first title defense in his second reign as WWE NXT Champion against Joe Gacy on the Spring Breakin’ edition of NXT 2.0. Bron was wearing Rick Steiner’s singlet that he wore in his Raw debut in 1993.

The main event match saw Gacy be in control of it. There was a hooded man seen in the crowd. Bron hit a bulldog off the middle rope, another nod to his father. Gacy hit a powerbomb for 2. Bron retained with a spear.

On the April 5th edition of NXT, Gacy and Harland captured Breakker’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and stole his Hall of Fame ring. Gacy taunted Breakker and dared him to find him in the arena so Bron went looking, but Gacy evaded him.

They finally met up in a show-closing angle where Gacy offered Breakker Steiner’s ring in exchange for a title match at this show. After Breakker agreed and he got the ring back, Gacy shoved him off a platform. After being on the floor for a few moments, Breakker was seemingly attacked by hooded figures working at Gacy’s behest.

Breakker won the NXT Title for a second time on the April 4th edition of Raw when he beat Dolph Ziggler. Breakker previously won the NXT Title from Ciampa at New Year’s Evil in January from Ciampa.