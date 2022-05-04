Watch: Bron Breakker Stretchered Out Of Arena By Hooded Figures After NXT

The NXT champion Bron Breakker was stretchered out of the arena by two hooded figures after this week’s episode of NXT went off air.

This week’s Spring Breakin’ special of the show featured the current NXT champion defending his title against Joe Gacy in the main event.

After a physical match, Breakker managed to hit Gacy with a big spear. Bron then pinned his challenger to retain the title.

However, as the champion was celebrating his victory in the ring, two hooded figures appeared on the apron behind him. The show ended with them standing outside the ring ropes.

WWE later posted a post-show video in which the two unknown figures are seen attacking Bron Breakker. They laid out the heavyweight star with the help of a chair.

After having brutally attacked the NXT champion, the two figures retrieved a barbed wire stretcher from under the ring. They proceeded to put Breakker on it and take him out of the arena:

EXCLUSIVE: After #WWENXT went off the air, @bronbreakkerwwe was attacked by two hooded figures in red masks and stretchered out of the NXT Arena at the bidding of @JoeGacy. pic.twitter.com/s9gLj3ETuV — NXT Spring Breakin' is LIVE on USA Network! (@WWENXT) May 4, 2022

The hooded figures were being instructed by Gacy. This attack is a confirmation that he is not done with Bron Breakker just yet. We will have to see when the identities of the unknown figures are revealed.