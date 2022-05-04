WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Results (5/3): Breakker vs. Gacy, Triple Threat Title Bout

The May 3, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Results



Cameron Grimes (c) def. Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa

Nathan Frazer def. Grayson Waller.

Cora Jade & Nikkita Lyons def. Lash Legend & Natalya.

The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) def. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar).

NXT Champion Bron Breakker def. Joe Gacy

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Main Event

Bron Breakker put the WWE NXT Championship on the line in a match against Joe Gacy.

Bron wearing Rick Steiner’s singlet that he wore in his Raw debut. There was a hooded man seen in the crowd. At one point, Bron hit a bulldog off the middle rope. Bron retained with a spear.

WWE set up this feud in an an angle from the April 5 NXT where Gacy and Harland captured Breakker’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and stole his Hall of Fame ring. Gacy dared Bron to find him and evaded him until the end of the show where Bron found him. After agreeing to a title match at this show and getting the ring back, Bron was shoved off a platform by Gacy. Once he hit the floor, Breakker was then seemingly attacked by hooded figures.

Triple Threat Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE NXT North American Championship was booked.

The three were involved in a promo segment on the April 19th show following a Hayes win over Santos Escobar to set up the Spring Breakin’ match.

The match opened the show. They did some high spots with Grimes hitting a springboard dive on Solo for 2. Solo hit a powerbomb to Grimes onto Hayes. Solo with a chokeslam to Hayes for 2 as Grimes broke it up. Solo hit a splash off the top rope on Hayes for a near fall. Grimes hit a double foot stomp to Solo for the win.

Women’s Tag

Nikkita Lyons & Cora Jade vs. Lash Legend & Natalya in a tag team match was booked.

The match was decent with Natalya doing the majority of the work. The finish saw Legend lay out Lyons and Jade hit a dive for the win.

WWE set up the match last week after Lyons beat Legend in a singles match. Post-match, Natalya ran in to attack Lyons, following up on a backstage interaction the two had two weeks later. Jade then ran in to make the save.

The Viking Raiders Back in Action

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) vs. The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) took place.

The match was good as expected with a hard-hitting style. Brutus hit a suplex off the top rope. Viking Raiders hit a double team move off the turnbuckle for 2. There was outside interference by Roderick Strong that led to Julias pinning Ivar. Creed Brothers confronted Strong about getting involved.

WWE set up the match last week when Diamond Mine’s Roderick Strong invited the Raiders to NXT and handpicked them as opponents to challenge the Creeds, who Strong accused of being too satisfied with their achievements.

Grayson Waller vs. Nathan Frazer

Grayson Waller vs. Nathan Frazer in a singles match was booked.

The match was sold and short. There was a sound horn that went off by Chase U, which distracted Waller and Waller fell off the top rope and Frazer hit his diving finisher for the win.

Frazer’s debut was initially announced for last week’s show until Waller attacked his opponent before the bout started. This led to the match getting booked.