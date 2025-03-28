Brooke Hogan Alleges Physical, Verbal & Mental Abuse Since Childhood

Linda Hogan recently shared that she and her daughter Brooke hadn’t spoken in years and believes a falling-out between Brooke and Hulk Hogan was the reason. Now, Brooke Olesky has shared her side of things with some concerning claims about her upbringing.

On Instagram, Brooke responed to the video shared by Linda, saying the video is “mild compared to behaviour I have witnessed.” Brooke claimed that in the past, Linda has made false claims. Despite this, Brooke’s heart breaks for her mother, saying that Linda has been through “A LOT of trauma and pain.”

Brooke explained that her reasons for not speaking with her mother are not related to her reasons not to speak with her father and vice versa. Brooke then shared that she had been “verbally and mentally abused since childhood” and that it would “frequently turn physical.” Brooke clarified that she did not want people to make assumptions about the specifics about her situation or who is alleged to have done what.

“This vicious pattern has robbed me of any sense of self esteem or confidence I’ve been trained to pretend I have.”

Until adulthood, Brooke received “berating and vile text messages” as well as “public reamings” with comments that can’t be forgotten. Brooke said she was asked to defend poor behavior to the public, and did so out of love, only to find she’d been lied to. Brooke claims that others have financially benefitted off of her suffering and embarrasment.

“I’ve been used as a pawn, a buffer, and been treated like I’m downright stupid too. No child or human should ever experience something like this.”

Many people witnessed what was happening and new it as wrong but never took action or stood up for Brooke, she adds. These people instead stuck around “for the freebies, money, and association to fame.” Brooke said she’s given up such perks as they were never important to her.

Brooke has tried to help those involved, only to “have them pull me into the darkness with them.” After setting boundaries that were not respected, Brooke has now cut off contact to those who have brought her nothing but anguish.

“I so badly wanted to see good in them, protect, help, and start anew – just to be disrespected again and again. I longed for a normal family but it never came to fruition.”

Today, Brooke is focusing on what she can do for those she truly loves, namely her husband and their two children. Brooke is working on “breaking the chain” and has taken to therapy to battle with her past trauma. Brooke also finds comfort in religion, adding that “My husband, my children, and relationship with God is my priority.”

As for those Brooke claims have harmed her, “there have been more than enough chances given.” While Brooke is ready to move on into a peaceful future with her husband and children, she will not let a “false narrative” about her continue to be spread online.

“Please heed my warning – I am CHOOSING peace. But do not mistake my kidness or silence for weakness.”

Brooke Hogan made several appearances in wrestling, many associated alongside her legendary father. Brooke appeared in 2006 ahead of Hulk’s SummerSlam showdown with Randy Orton and would later have a much larger role in TNA Wrestling. Today though, Brooke is happy to leave her days on camera behind in favor of focusing on herself, her husband, and her children.

If you suspect that a child is being abused or neglected, or if you are a child who is being mistreated, call 800-422-4453 for protective services.