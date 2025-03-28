Linda Hogan: Lying Sex Addict Hulk Has Broken Our Family

Hulk Hogan is far from being the fan-favorite he was during his hey-day, as seen with the response he received at Raw’s debut on Netflix. Now, the Hulkster’s issues have extended past the wrestling world as his ex-wife Linda believes he has ruined their family.

On Instagram, Linda spoke about herself and Hogan splitting 15 years ago and the breakdown of their family ever since. Linda recently became a mother-in-law and a grandmother, though did not find this out by her daughter Brooke.

“Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She’s had twins. She got married. She didn’t tell us she had twins. She didn’t tell us.”

Linda recalled Brooke and Hulk having a “huge fight,” but isn’t sure why that means she’s has also been cut out of her daughter’s life. Linda and Brooke haven’t spoke for close to eight years but is grateful to still be in touch with her son Nick. Linda called Nick “such a good boy” despite his run-ins with the law.

One of the biggest criticisms fans have with Hulk Hogan is his history of lies, many of which have been categorically proven to be untrue. In her video, Linda confirmed that her ex is a habitual liar, as well as an alleged sex addict.

“He’s a complete liar. He is a sex addict… All these horrible things are going on behind the scenes. Yet. He marches on. He marches on.”

Hulk Hogan ‘marches on’ with his Real American Beer, though WWE are now wary to use the controversial Hall of Famer on screen. Nevertheless, the Hulkster remains a source of discussion among fans as the controversies to Hogan’s name continue to pile up.