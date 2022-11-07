Former WWE Writer Says Bryan Danielson is “Under-Serviced” in AEW

Bryan Danielson debuted in All Elite Wrestling last year at AEW All Out and most fans thought he’d have a title run with the company by now.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. hasn’t been a fan of Danielson’s run in All Elite Wrestling and shared his opinion on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast. Freddie stated that Danielson has lost more matches than he has needed to lose and has been under-serviced as far as character development.

Bryan Danielson has been under-serviced as far as character development and story goes. I feel like he has been under-serviced in his matches. I feel like he’s lost more matches than he’s needed to lose. I feel like his motivation for wrestling hasn’t been written as well as it could be written. It’s become a part of his backstage interviews, where there is a little bit of people questioning his motivation and not his toughness, so to speak, but just his reasoning and rational, and this son-of-a-bitch has had enough.

Danielson debuted at All Out 2021 after Kenny Omega defeated Christian Cage in the main event to retain the AEW World Championship. Adam Cole had made his debut minutes earlier and aligned with Kenny Omega and The Elite.

Danielson went on to have feuds with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship but came up just short. Bryan also reached the finals of the Tournament of Champions this year at Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

He battled his stablemate in the Blackpool Combat Club for the vacant AEW World Championship in the finals but once again came up on the losing end of a title match. Danielson remained persistent and challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH Championship on Dynamite then AEW visited Toronto on October 12th.

Once again, it wasn’t meant to be for Danielson and he lost another title match. Danielson and Jericho were in a war over Daniel Garcia and whether he was a sports entertainer or a wrestler.

Daniel Garcia ultimately decided he was a sports entertainer, betrayed Danielson and re-joined the Jericho Appreciation Society. Jericho will defend the ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a 4-Way match at AEW Full Gear on November 19th.