Watch: What Happened With Bryan Danielson After Dynamite Went Off Air

AEW delivered another banger for the main event of this week’s episode of Dynamite. The match saw Bryan Danielson going up against Chris Jericho in the semi-finals of the tournament of champions.

At one point during this bout, Danielson got suplexed on the floor. The doctors checked on the AEW star after this spot and it looked like Bryan hurt his ankle.

The ending of the bout saw Bryan Danielson trying to roll up Chris Jericho. Jericho countered and hit a dragon screw on his opponent.

This allowed Y2J to put the Figure Four leglock but it didn’t last for long. Danielson transitioned it into the LeBell Lock. He forced the former AEW champion to submit to win the match.

After Bryan Danielson’s win, the other tournament finalist Jon Moxley came out and confronted the fellow BCC member. The show ended with the two shaking hands and exchanging words.

What Happened After Dynamite

While both Mox and Jericho went back to the locker room after this, Bryan Danielson took some time. The crowd applauded him as he got out of the ring.

Danielson stopped by the AEW world title that was at the ringside. He picked up the championship belt to a huge pop from the crowd.

The former WWE star re-placed the title before heading to the back. William Regal came forward to help him but Bryan declined the support. He went to the locker room on his own while selling the injury: