Bryan Danielson Eyeing Dream Matches For Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View

One of the most anticipated wrestling shows happening this summer will be the June 26th Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which will pit top superstars from AEW against top superstars from NJPW in a number of dream matches that is sure to excite both fanbases.

Bryan Danielson told Sports Illustrated that he is ecstatic about the marquee event, as getting to face some of Japan’s greatest professional wrestlers has been on his bucket list since his WWE days. When the American Dragon was asked about who he specifically hopes to face at Forbidden Door, he revealed the following:

“There are a ton of guys I’d like to wrestle. You mentioned Okada, and that’s a match I really want. I would love to wrestle Okada. But in the back of my mind, I’m thinking about Zack Sabre Jr. and wrestling him to see who is the best technical wrestler in the world. We have two very different styles of technical wrestling.”

Danielson and ZSJ have crossed-paths before back in 2008, an encounter he remembers very well.

“We wrestled in 2008, and he was just a kid, but I was super impressed with him then. He’s grown into this amazing wrestler, and I don’t ever recall seeing anyone wrestle with his technique.”

The Blackpool Combat Club member wouldn’t stop there. He would go on to name Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi, KENTA, Katsuyori Shibata, and the great Hiroshi Tanahashi as potential opponents, but ends by saying that he will take on whoever AEW President Tony Khan books him to face.

“I’m open to whoever Tony [Khan] and New Japan want me to go up against.”

Danielson will team with Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Santana, and Ortiz to battle Chris Jericho and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society at this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Who do you guys want to see Danielson face at Forbidden Door?