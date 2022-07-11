Another Update On Bryan Danielson’s Scary Injury

AEW wrestler Bryan Danielson has been out of action for over a month after sustaining a concussion. There is now another update on his status and recovery.

Danielson’s Injury History

Last week, Dave Meltzer described Danielson’s concussion as “very concerning” considering his history of head injuries.

As many remember, the former four-time WWE Champion was forced into early retirement in 2016 as a result of his injuries. However, was cleared to wrestle again in 2018.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on his original report. Luckily, this time he has more positive things to say about Danielson’s condition.

Dave appeared on the Saturday Night’s Main Event podcast, and said:

“What I can tell you is Bryan is fine but he’s not cleared to wrestle yet and Tony Khan is not going to rush him back.”

Fans are reasonably concerned about Danielson and his status due to his history of head injuries. So, it is a relief to hear that he’s fine.

However, we still don’t have any indication that he’ll be returning soon, but once we do, SEScoops will keep you in the know.