Bryan Danielson Reveals He Almost Signed with Ring of Honor in 2018

AEW star Bryan Danielson is currently a member of the Blackpool Combat Club with World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Sir William Regal.

Danielson recruited Wheeler Yuta to the group and brought in Claudio Castagnoli as his replacement at AEW Forbidden Door.

The American Dragon and Wheeler Yuta have been arguing as of late on Dynamite. Danielson has come up short in every title match he’s been a part of in AEW and recently lost his ROH title match to Chris Jericho due to interference from Daniel Garcia.

Bryan had been trying to convince Garcia that he’s a professional wrestler but ultimately Daniel chose to be a sports entertainer in the Jericho Appreciation Society. Yuta questioned how Danielson didn’t see the betrayal from Garcia coming and seemed disappointed in him.

Ahead of his match with @SammyGuevara LIVE tonight on #AEWDynamite, @ReneePaquette speaks with @BryanDanielson. Tune in to TBS now! pic.twitter.com/jEnZOtLDrU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022

Bryan Danielson Considered Going to Ring of Honor in 2018

It was announced in March 2018 by WWE that Bryan Danielson was cleared to return to the ring.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Danielson revealed that his contract with WWE was coming up around that time and he considered going to Ring of Honor. He was in contact with Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks but discovered that their deals with ROH were also coming up around the same time.

“It was really interesting. My contract with WWE was up in 2018 and I was considering going to Ring of Honor and I was talking to The Young Bucks and I was talking to Cody [Rhodes] just to kind of see — all their contracts were up with Ring of Honor and I was like, ‘What are you guys gonna do?’ Because even my lawyer, who doesn’t know anything about pro wrestling, he said, ‘Hey, I don’t think you’d wanna sign with Ring of Honor if these Young Bucks aren’t going because they’ve got this YouTube show.

I don’t know if you’ve heard of it, called Being The Elite’ and it’s essentially the driver for the popularity of Ring of Honor at the time, right? And so those guys go away, we don’t know if Ring of Honor will nearly still be as popular and then with Cody’s contract coming up, if they leave and Cody leaves, what will Ring of Honor’s popularity be like? So that was a part of the discussion.”

Danielson added that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, The Elite, and Chris Jericho are the heart of All Elite Wrestling.

“It’s cool for me that Mox is where he’s at. To me, there was that excellent interview segment with CM Punk and Jon Moxley and he talked about being the heart and soul of kind of AEW and I see him as that as well. Him, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks is kind of like — and Chris Jericho, you know what I mean?

But I see those kind of people as the guys, right? And it’s cool that when I first wrestled him, it was in front of like 75 people on a Wednesday show in the middle of nowhere. Mox actually knows exactly where it was but I don’t even remember so it was like, all of that kind of stuff is just neat.”

