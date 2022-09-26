Buddy Matthews On Recent Reports Of His AEW Status: “Fake, Fake, Fake, Fake”

Buddy Matthews is denying recent reports made about his status with All Elite Wrestling.

The House of Black member was trending yesterday after a promo he cut at Saturday’s Fight Life Pro Wrestling event surfaced, where the former NXT cruiserweight champion said he was stepping away from pro-wrestling to figure some things out. Matthews added that the things had been weird since the AEW release of Malakai Black, but that he appreciated the fans support since the group was formed earlier this year.

However, that would not be the end of the story. A report would emerge later in the day revealing that Matthews, like Malakai, was also unhappy with how his run with AEW was going, and that he could potentially be on his way out. It was not specified whether Matthews was trying to get out of his AEW contract, or if the company was attempting to get ride of him since the group’s plans fell through. His stablemate Brody King confirmed on Twitter that he wasn’t planning on leaving AEW anytime soon.

Matthews Has Denied The Reports

This would all spell disaster if not for one thing…Matthews calling all the recent reports lies. He took to Twitter late last night and released a GIF from the all time classic sitcom Seinfeld, which shows Elaine shouting out “Fake, Fake, Fake, Fake.”

To add fuel to the fire the AEW Twitter account shared a happy birthday post for Matthews, who just turned 34.

Stay tuned for more updates on the situation.