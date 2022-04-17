Bully Ray Offers Big Praise To Charlotte Flair: “That Girl Is Amazing”

Whether you like her or not, you have to admit that Charlotte Flair is one of the best wrestlers of the current era. After making her wrestling debut at the age of 26, she has done the impossible job of getting out of the shadow of her dad Ric Flair. Bully Ray agrees that the female star is one of the most impressive performers of today.

Ray talked about Flair on the latest Busted Open Radio. He explained that it’s not about the championships she has won but the entertainer she has become:

“Charlotte got out of Ric’s shadow. I don’t think of Ric Flair at all when I think of Charlotte. This is not about amount of championships she’s won.” claimed Bully Ray, “This is about the woman, the entertainer, the professional, the athlete that she’s turned into.

On the topic of all the hate Flair receives online, Bully Ray said that it comes from the fans of other stars: “The Charlotte hate. Its greatness. We could agree on that, It’s greatness. Becky fans are jealous of Charlotte. Bianca fans are jealous of Charlotte. Bailey fans, Sasha fans are all jealous.

He continued: “I’m not saying that these ladies are jealous of Charlotte. I’m saying these ladies’ fan bases are jealous of Charlotte. But after 30 years, I know what is good and what is not good. And that woman is better than good. That girl is amazing. I don’t even know the right word anymore. If Charlotte Flair was to stand in the middle of a ring and say ‘screw Roman Reigns, acknowledge me.’ I buy into it.”