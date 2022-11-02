Butch on Working Under Triple H in WWE & How Sheamus Impresses Him

WWE‘s Butch, fka as Pete Dunne in NXT, recently joined Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast. He discussed numerous topics, including Triple H as a boss in WWE and how Sheamus is having the best run of his career.

Butch and Ridge Holland are scheduled to battle The Usos this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Bloodline brutally attacked Sheamus on a recent episode of SmackDown and the challengers will look for revenge at WWE Crown Jewel.

Butch on His Relationship with Triple H

During the conversation, Satin asked if Butch had a good relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and the the 28-year-old said that their relationship was great.

It is great. He is a great boss to work for. There are no bad things to say at all. I loved the time under him in NXT and NXT UK was a blast. He has always been great with me and super approachable. To be honest, I was just really happy to see him back in any capacity. Obviously, when he came back from his troubles, it was just great to have him around and to see him in some capacity and see him back to work. Now for him to be heading creative and all that kind of stuff, it is even better because he is there every single week fully involved. He’s so approachable, I could go to him with any small thing. To be honest, a lot of the time I just leave him to it and I have full trust in him.

Sheamus Having the Best Run of His Career

Sheamus is the leader of The Brawling Brutes and Butch said that the 44-year-old is having the best run of his career.

The great thing about Sheamus is how hungry he still is. He has been with WWE probably as long as I have been wrestling, 14-15 years, whatever it is. But he is as hungry as day 1 and he actually has said quite a few times that this is his favorite and best run of his career. Because this connection that he’s got with the crowd now is so organic and real. From my perspective, a lot of this is built on the effort he has put in during those matches. And I think that is more rewarding than any other run up until this point.

Butch noted that there is a “visceral” reaction from the crowd toward Sheamus and he can see how proud The Celtic Warrior is of that. The 28-year-old added that Sheamus still isn’t satisfied.

There is like a visceral reaction when he comes out and you can see how proud he is of that. But he is not satisfied with it, he wants to keep pushing forward. And not just to elevate us (The Brawling Brutes) but to have the best run of his career. Even though he’s been there that long and that is the most impressive thing about Sheamus I think.

