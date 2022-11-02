Butch Reveals His Initial Reaction to Name Change in WWE

WWE Superstar Butch, fka as Pete Dunne in NXT, joined Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast today.
Butch is currently in the Brawling Brutes faction and they have entered into a feud with The Bloodline. The Brawling Brutes are scheduled to battle The Usos this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.
Pete Dunne had an impressive NXT career and is a former NXT UK Champion. He was called up the main roster this year and given the name “Butch”. Satin asked Pete about getting called and The Bruiserweight revealed that he wasn’t in a hurry to get to the main roster.
Dunne added that WWE started bringing him up for matches on main event and dark to prepare him for the main roster. He said he was given the new name “Butch” and spent an entire flight trying to figure out how he was going to make it work.
Pete added that he talked to legends of the business such as William Regal and Shawn Michaels to get their take on it. He concluded that people didn’t connect with Pete Dunne because of the name, they connected with him for what he does in the ring.
The 28-year-old discussed children liking the Butch character and noted that he’s been told by parents that they he is their kids favorite wrestler.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Out of Character podcast with a H/T to SEScoops for the transcription.