Cain Velasquez Granted $1 Million Bail After Eight Months in Jail

Former WWE star Cain Velasquez is a free man. On Tuesday, a Santa Clara County judge granted the former UFC Heavyweight Champion bail after a pre-trial hearing that lasted almost 13 hours over two days.

“This incident is extremely serious but appears to be isolated behavior by Mr. Velasquez,” Judge Arthur Bocanegra stated (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “There is also a viable heat of passion defense.”

The breakdown of his release includes a $1 million bail, a protective order to stay a minimum of 300 yards from alleged victims, and GPS monitoring and compliance to an extended set of terms.

Freedom at Last

Velasquez has been jailed for over eight months while he faces several charges for allegedly being involved in a shooting in late February. The charges against him include 1st degree attempted murder, multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting an occupied motor vehicle, among others. If found convicted, he faces decades in prison.

The incident alleges that Cain followed Harry Goularte, who was charged with one felony count of lewd and lascivious act for allegedly molesting Velasquez’s son, after Goularte was let out of jail under supervised release despite being charged.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion allegedly fired shots at the vehicle with Goularte, his mom, and stepdad, where Velasquez hit Goularte’s stepfather.

His defense attorney, Mark Geragos, had previously requested bail three times but was shut down on each attempt.