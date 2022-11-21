Cain Velasquez Requests Special Permission to Wrestle at AAA Show While Out on Bail

Despite his ongoing legal issues, Cain Velasquez has requested permission to be part of AAA’s return to the United States on Saturday, December 3rd.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion/former WWE star is currently out on $1 million bail on attempted murder charges stemming from a February incident where he allegedly chased down a man and fired a weapon into a truck that contained several people. In the vehicle was a man who allegedly sexually assaulted both his child and one of his relatives.

The Request

Cain Velasquez

Velasquez and his legal team asked judge Daniel Nishigaya in Santa Clara County (California) court during an arraignment for permission to wrestle at the show on Monday.

The event will be held on the campus of Velasquez’s alma mater of Arizona State University. A Santa Clara prosecutor was unable to attend Monday’s hearing with a representative objecting to the request and requesting the decision be rescheduled for another month, but that’s an issue as pointed out by Velasquez’s lawyers due to that being past the date of the event.

Nishigaya rerouted the request to a different judge more familiar with the case and a ruling from the new judge is expected on Tuesday. As part of his bail arrangement, Velasquez currently has travel restrictions.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi mentioned on Twitter that his team has been discussing his involvement with the show since last week after he was released on bail on November 8th.

Velasquez has wrestled for AAA three times, most recently in December 2021 at Triplemania Regia.