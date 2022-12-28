Cain Velasquez Was ‘A Little Uncomfortable’ Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE

Cain Velasquez apparently wasn’t too comfortable with working with former UFC opponent Brock Lesnar for their WWE match.

Velasquez recently took part in an interview on Konnan’s podcast where he discussed what it was like working alongside “The Beast” back in 2019 during their feud. The pair faced off for the WWE Title at the 2019 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

The match lasted just over a minute, with Lesnar winning via submission. Velasquez admitted he was “a little uncomfortable” working with Lesnar to plan the match.

“Yeah, professional and I would say it was a little uncomfortable [planning the match with Brock Lesnar]. I’m just so new to the wrestling world but everyone that I’ve worked with has been amazing as far as, you take care of everybody.

“We really do try to put in some good things in there where everyone gets what they want out of it and making it just for the fans. Working with Brock was interesting man, that’s all I’m gonna say. It was very different.

“You kind of just learn from your life and okay, this is what this was. I know for next time if something else ever happens for next time but… [Velasquez laughed] With Brock, that’s kind of what it was and again, the best thing about what I do now with wrestling is I can bring my family in and they’re true fans of it, you know? And that is the best.”

Rey Mysterio with Cain Velasquez

This isn’t the first time Lesnar and Velasquez met in competitive fashion. Their first interaction came back in 2010 when the duo headlined UFC 121 in a heavyweight title fight. Lesnar was defending his then-UFC heavyweight title against the young up-and-comer Velasquez.

The fight ended in the first round with Velasquez getting the TKO victory and earning his first UFC heavyweight title. Of course, years later in WWE, Lesnar would get his revenge inside the WWE ring.

Quotes via PostWrestling.com