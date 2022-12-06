Cain Velasquez Working Additional Dates With AAA (Report)

Cain Velasquez’s run with Lucha Libre AAA is set to continue after wrestling this past weekend at AAA’s live event in Arizona while out of jail on a $1 million bail.

Velasquez requested permission for him to wrestle at the show because the event was held at his alma mater, Arizona State University. He had to take and pay for a law enforcement officer with him on the trip to make it happen.

In a trios bout, he teamed with Blue Demon Jr. and Pagano to defeat Gringo Loco, Sam Adonis & Taurus.

Cain Velasquez

Wrestling Inc reports that the two sides are set to work together for further dates as Velasquez has reached a verbal agreement with the promotion where he is slated to do five shows with the option of wrestling at more beyond that.

It is a per-appearance agreement with no full-time deal yet agreed to, and Velasquez is “in the mix” to work their upcoming show in Carson, California, on WrestleMania weekend.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion/former WWE star is facing attempted murder charges stemming from a February incident. He allegedly chased down a man and fired a weapon into a truck that contained several people. In the vehicle was a man who allegedly sexually assaulted both his child and one of his relatives.