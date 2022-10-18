Cameron Grimes and Cora Jade Make WWE Raw Debut

WWE NXT stars Cora Jade and Cameron Grimes made their first appearance on Monday Night Raw this week.

Jade was seen in a backstage segment with The Judgment Day (Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio). Balor asked Ripley if she had everything under control and Ripley said she had it then the men left the arena.

Jade said she couldn’t come up with anyone as ruthless and dominating to face Roxanne Perez. Ripley recalled Jade and Perez being former tag team partners, before stating that she and Raquel Rodriguez were once partners. Ripley agreed to face Perez on Tuesday’s NXT.

Perez and Jade are slated to meet in a weapons wild match at this Saturday’s Halloween Havoc special. Before then, Perez and Jade are choosing each other’s opponents in a ‘Pick Your Poison’ stipulation to further build up the match.

Cameron Grimes’ Appearance

Later in the show, Cameron Grimes showed up for a backstage segment with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and AJ Styles where he asked for them to be his tag team partners against The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) on Tuesday’s NXT. They agreed.