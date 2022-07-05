Cameron Grimes is Ready to Face one of WWE’s Greatest Superstars

Cameron Grimes has been on a roll as of late in WWE NXT 2.0 and is a former NXT North American Champion.

Grimes has proven himself to be one of the biggest stars of NXT 2.0 right now, but he is ready to step into the ring with arguably WWE’s biggest ever name.

Grimes lays out the Challenge

Cameron Grimes has faced plenty of names in WWE NXT 2.0 so far in his career, but he now has his sights on John Cena.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Grimes was asked about his future plans in WWE and laid out the challenge to the 16-time WWE World Champion.

“When I win the NXT Championship, I would love to defend that against John Cena. I feel like anyone that’s in this business would love the opportunity to be against John Cena in any type of light. You can book it in a Coconut show in Largo. I don’t care if it’s on television. You can just do it in the Performance Center, and we won’t even have to turn the cameras on and I would love that opportunity.”

What’s next for Big Match John?

It may be a while before fans see John Cena Vs. Cameron Grimes, but Cena did recently return to WWE.

On last week’s Raw, Cena returned to the show to mark the 20th anniversary of his main roster debut and had a backstage confrontation with Theory.

While many believed this would set up a match between the two at Summerslam 2022 that no longer appears to be the case.

Theory will instead face United States Champion Bobby Lashley at the July 30 Premium Live Event.