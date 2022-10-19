Candice LeRae Wants Mixed Tag Match with WWE Hall of Fame Couple

Candice LeRae has only been back in WWE for a matter of weeks, but the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion has big plans.

LeRae, the wife of fellow-WWE returnee Johnny Gargano, debuted on Raw on the September 26, episode with a victory over Nikki A.S.H.

Candice had been quietly released in May this year after spending time away due to her pregnancy.

LeRae’s return to WWE took fans by surprise, but fans should get used to seeing the ‘Poison Pixie.’

WrestleMania

Like countless wrestlers, LeRae hopes to one-day see herself at WWE’s biggest annual event: WrestleMania.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, LeRae acknowledged her WrestleMania 35 Women’s Battle Royal appearance but wants more.

“While I have done WrestleMania technically, it was a battle royal. I would love to actually be part of a singles match or something.”

LeRae quickly changed her mind from a singles match to a mixed-tag team match featuring Gargano.

“In a perfect world. I would love for me and Johnny to wrestle a mixed tag match at WrestleMania. That would be super awesome for me. Especially if it’s against Beth [Phoenix] and Edge. Just put that out there in the universe and hope it happens.”

Edge and the Glamazon have appeared together over the past year, including at the recent Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

Settling a Score

In NXT and on WWE’s main roster, LeRae has done plenty, but one thing she hasn’t accomplished is to beat IYO SKY.

In the interview, the Poison Pixie called beating the Damage CTRL member high on her list of priorities.

“[That’s] unfinished business for me. I don’t know how [that hasn’t happened]. I did have a few times during pregnancy watching her wrestle where I was like ‘Man I just cannot beat this girl.’ I’ve just never beaten her.”

LeRae’s one and only reign as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions was with Indi Hartwell, and was ended by SKY (then Io Shirai) and Zoey Stark in July 2021.