Bianca Belair Wants to See Cardi B & Nicki Minaj in WWE

Bianca Belair wants to know why most of the celebrities who crossover to WWE are men, and knows a few famous females she’d like to see inside the squared circle.

WWE’s reigning Raw Women’s Champion appeared on New York’s Z100 radio station earlier this week to promote Monday’s Raw from Madison Square Garden.

While speaking about WWWE utilizing celebrities like Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul, The EST said it’s time for a female superstar to follow suit.

“We were just talking about how there’s been a lot of male crossover into WWE on the male side, and when are we going to have a female? Who’s going to be that female that’s going to crossover into WWE and really show up and show out?”

Let’s collab. Let’s make something happen!

When asked which female celebrities she’d like to see cross over to the WWE Universe, Belair has a few people in mind. In particular, she named hip hop megastars Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion.

“Cardi B, Nicki, Meg, whoever wants to come out, I am a huge fan of them. They can come and get in the ring; we can tag team. They can come and perform, bring me out, let me come out to their music, my entrance music. Let’s collab. Let’s make something happen!

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

WWE has been outspoken about wanting to work with Cardi B again. Her song “Up” served as the official theme song for SummerSlam 2021.

WWE CEO Nick Khan has expressed interest in Cardi B appearing for WWE. John Cena has even stated, “Cardi B Would Make A Hell of a WWE Superstar”

Back in 2019, Sasha Banks has named Nicki Minaj as an influence who helped inspire her Legit Boss character.

“Being around Snoop Dogg, everyone always called him The Boss,” Banks said.

“At the time, Floyd Mayweather was out there, Nicki Minaj, just all these larger than life characters that were flashy, cocky and flamboyant. That’s who I wanted to be.”

For more on Cardi B-WWE, check out: