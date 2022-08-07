WWE Star Injured At Live Event On Saturday

It appears that former SmackDown women’s champion Carmella suffered an injury during the most recent WWE Live Event from North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC.

The event that took place Saturday night featured a triple threat match involving The Staten Island Princess, The Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka.

Early in the match, Carmella got out of the ring and wouldn’t get back in. Her opponents started calling her chicken and the audience started chanting it too.

However, when Bianca tried to do a backflip over her, the WWE star appears to have hit her head in the corner and suffered a legitimate injury.

she got up on her own to walk away which is good, but they were like shielding her eyes from the bright lights #WWENorthCharleston — b. (@sashasliv) August 7, 2022

The referee threw the x sign and medical staff arrived to check on the female star. The good news is that she was able to walk back on her own, though the staff was shielding her eyes from bright lights:

Carmella’s husband and WWE announcer Corey Graves wasn’t happy that he found out about the injury via Twitter. He made a post about it, though it was deleted quickly:

Bianca Belair went on to win the match and she celebrated with the fans. There is no word yet on if Carmella’s injury is anything serious but we’ll keep you posted on her status.