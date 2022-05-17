Carmella Slams Fans Criticizing Corey Graves Over Shots At Sasha Banks & Naomi

The big news coming out of WWE‘s Monday Night Raw was the sudden departure from Sasha Banks and Naomi, who both reportedly walked out on the company after butting heads with management backstage, and even left their WWE women’s tag team titles behind during the process. WWE has since issued their own statement on the issue, while many stars from across the industry have weighed in on the incident.

While there seems to be universal support for Banks and Naomi, one WWE star who is somewhat under fire is Raw color-commentator, Corey Graves. The former NXT tag champion called the duo unprofessional during last night’s broadcast, a comment that didn’t sit will with the WWE Universe. His full call was, “”Sasha Banks and Naomi summarily and unprofessionally walked out.”

Graves’ wife, former SmackDown women’s champion Carmella, came to his defense on Twitter after one fan in particular tagged her regarding the line. Carmella fired back, stating that Graves was just doing his job, while also indicating that the line was most likely fed to him from someone backstage. Her full response was:

“Imagine still living in a world where you think he just says whatever he wants. He does his job. Period.”

You can see the exchange below.