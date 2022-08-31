Carmella Likely Dealing With Concussion (Report)

WWE star Carmella is likely dealing with a concussion after a recent injury suffered at a live event.

Earlier this month, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion suffered an injury during a live event that surfaced on Twitter. She seemingly hit her head while Bianca Belair was doing a flip off the top turnbuckle. Carmella dropped to the canvas and rolled out of the ring.

Fans in attendance say that the referee threw up the “X” symbol, and Carmella was helped out of the arena, but was able to walk on her own.

To make things even more interesting, her husband, Corey Graves, apparently found out about his wife’s injury from Twitter.

He posted the following before quickly deleting it.

Now, in an update, PWInsider reports that Carmella likely suffered a concussion during the match. The injury occurred several weeks ago at this point, and the report suggests Carmella’s return is “within sight.”

Carmella is said to be expected back on the road with WWE next month. She was recently asked about returning from a fan on Twitter, and admitted she’s not entirely sure when she’ll be back yet, but is hoping it’s soon.

“I’m not sure yet.. still recovering. Hopefully soon! I miss y’all.”